Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at $0.02 or 4.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $331.18M. BETR’s last price was a discount, traded about -13880.0% off its 52-week high of $62.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 24.44% up since then. When we look at Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Instantly BETR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 4.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.55%, with the 5-day performance at -7.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) is 2.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BETR Dividends

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.95% of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares while 25.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.01%. There are 25.22% institutions holding the Better Home & Finance Holding Co. stock share, with Simplicity Solutions, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million BETR shares worth $0.13 million.

Sanders Morris Harris LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.44% or 50000.0 shares worth $23950.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 11702.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares.