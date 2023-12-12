ARM Stock Forecast 2023: Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Remains Strong With -31.09% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.74 million Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.84 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $66.48B. ARM’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.42% off its 52-week high of $69.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.50, which suggests the last value was 28.29% up since then. When we look at Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.07 million.

Analysts gave the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.88. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended ARM as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 67.44 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.97%, with the 5-day performance at 1.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 24.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARM’s forecast low is $46.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.06% for it to hit the projected low.

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 90.69% of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares while 7.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.77%. There are 7.71% institutions holding the Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock share, with FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million ARM shares worth $19.83 million.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 90000.0 shares worth $4.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 46815.0 shares estimated at $2.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 21272.0 shares worth around $1.14 million.