Are Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.17 changing hands around $0.28 or 15.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $323.81M. GCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.9% off its 52-week high of $3.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 25.35% up since then. When we look at Gannett Co Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 805.22K.

Analysts gave the Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GCI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gannett Co Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1350 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 15.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.14%, with the 5-day performance at 15.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 12.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GCI’s forecast low is $1.80 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gannett Co Inc. will fall -52.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -140.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $679.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $730.66 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -101.16%. The 2023 estimates are for Gannett Co Inc. earnings to increase by 97.63%.

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.33% of Gannett Co Inc. shares while 70.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.34%. There are 70.12% institutions holding the Gannett Co Inc. stock share, with Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.82% of the shares, roughly 13.15 million GCI shares worth $29.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 10.17 million shares worth $22.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.64 million shares estimated at $10.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 3.34 million shares worth around $9.72 million.