Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 1.56 million Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $157.53 changing hands around $2.39 or 1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $131.78B. AMAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.15% off its 52-week high of $157.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $93.68, which suggests the last value was 40.53% up since then. When we look at Applied Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.80 million.

Analysts gave the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.85. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended AMAT as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.91.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Instantly AMAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 158.18 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.77%, with the 5-day performance at 7.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 4.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $163.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMAT’s forecast low is $120.00 with $185.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.10% over the past 6 months, a -6.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Materials Inc. will fall -5.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.48 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Materials Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $6.29 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.33%. The 2023 estimates are for Applied Materials Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.16% per year.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 21. The 0.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Applied Materials Inc. shares while 84.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.46%. There are 84.17% institutions holding the Applied Materials Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 73.54 million AMAT shares worth $10.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 71.78 million shares worth $10.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 26.36 million shares estimated at $3.81 billion under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 20.12 million shares worth around $2.91 billion.