Analyzing Prelude Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: PRLD) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $3.30 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $180.87M. PRLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.39% off its 52-week high of $8.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.66, which suggests the last value was 49.7% up since then. When we look at Prelude Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.81K.

Analysts gave the Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRLD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Prelude Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

Instantly PRLD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.49 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.36%, with the 5-day performance at 3.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD) is 9.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRLD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prelude Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.78% over the past 6 months, a 11.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Prelude Therapeutics Inc will rise 21.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.12%. The 2023 estimates are for Prelude Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 17.01%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.10% per year.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.88% of Prelude Therapeutics Inc shares while 72.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.29%. There are 72.90% institutions holding the Prelude Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 30.26% of the shares, roughly 16.59 million PRLD shares worth $54.75 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.47% or 10.12 million shares worth $33.41 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $3.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $2.6 million.