Analyzing Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ: MOB)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.67 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.05M. MOB’s current price is a discount, trading about -99.4% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 47.31% up since then. When we look at Mobilicom Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.17K.

Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information

Instantly MOB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.05%, with the 5-day performance at 11.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) is 33.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mobilicom Limited ADR shares while 16.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.70%. There are 16.70% institutions holding the Mobilicom Limited ADR stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 6.77% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million MOB shares worth $0.54 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Sep 29, 2023.