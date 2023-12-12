Analyzing Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.03. With the company’s per share price at $52.36 changed hands at -$3.86 or -6.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. ACLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.83% off its 52-week high of $59.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.39, which suggests the last value was 51.51% up since then. When we look at Arcellx Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.71K.

Analysts gave the Arcellx Inc (ACLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.15. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACLX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcellx Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Instantly ACLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 59.08 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -6.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 69.01%, with the 5-day performance at -5.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX) is 17.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACLX’s forecast low is $49.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcellx Inc (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcellx Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.43% over the past 6 months, a 34.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcellx Inc will rise 18.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.60% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.58 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Arcellx Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $17.06 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Arcellx Inc earnings to increase by 52.63%.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.28% of Arcellx Inc shares while 102.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.42%. There are 102.37% institutions holding the Arcellx Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.70% of the shares, roughly 4.69 million ACLX shares worth $148.33 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.31% or 4.02 million shares worth $127.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $48.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $43.52 million.