An Overview of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $192.71 changed hands at -$0.28 or -0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.46B. SNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.05% off its 52-week high of $196.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $119.27, which suggests the last value was 38.11% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 196.66 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.25%, with the 5-day performance at 3.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) is 20.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snowflake Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.11% over the past 6 months, a 208.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Snowflake Inc will rise 21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $757.91 million. 28 analysts are of the opinion that Snowflake Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $803.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $589.01 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.39%. The 2023 estimates are for Snowflake Inc earnings to increase by 217.22%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.59% of Snowflake Inc shares while 65.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.97%. There are 65.81% institutions holding the Snowflake Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.67% of the shares, roughly 18.69 million SNOW shares worth $3.29 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 15.37 million shares worth $2.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 8.62 million shares estimated at $1.52 billion under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $805.85 million.