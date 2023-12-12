Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 1.84 million Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $140.11 changed hands at -$2.8 or -1.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $89.68B. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.59% off its 52-week high of $154.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $81.91, which suggests the last value was 41.54% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.59 million.

Analysts gave the Airbnb Inc (ABNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.69. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 23 recommended ABNB as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Airbnb Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.67.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 144.50 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.87%, with the 5-day performance at 4.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 18.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $132.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $75.00 with $175.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Airbnb Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.18% over the past 6 months, a 185.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Airbnb Inc will rise 39.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 28 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.16 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Airbnb Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.9 billion and $1.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.95% of Airbnb Inc shares while 78.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.86%. There are 78.47% institutions holding the Airbnb Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 23.94 million ABNB shares worth $3.07 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.38% or 22.92 million shares worth $2.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.22 million shares estimated at $2.85 billion under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 11.58 million shares worth around $1.48 billion.