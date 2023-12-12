AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.49M. UAVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -445.45% off its 52-week high of $0.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UAVS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $UAV.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1330 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.31%, with the 5-day performance at -8.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is -7.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAVS’s forecast low is $453.75 with $453.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -412400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -412400.0% for it to hit the projected low.