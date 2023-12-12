Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session, 21.59 million Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.34 changing hands around $3.54 or 93.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.39M. ADTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -940.87% off its 52-week high of $76.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.27, which suggests the last value was 55.45% up since then. When we look at Aditxt Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 251.97K.

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Instantly ADTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 111.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.50 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 93.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.11%, with the 5-day performance at 111.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) is 76.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27910.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Aditxt Inc (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aditxt Inc will rise 97.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aditxt Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $320k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $186k and $340k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 66.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.90%.