AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s per share price at $4.79 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.39B. ABCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -137.58% off its 52-week high of $11.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.87, which suggests the last value was 19.21% up since then. When we look at AbCellera Biologics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ABCL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.97 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.71%, with the 5-day performance at 3.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) is 18.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABCL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -609.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.26% for it to hit the projected low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AbCellera Biologics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.27% over the past 6 months, a -194.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AbCellera Biologics Inc will fall -30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.17 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AbCellera Biologics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $13.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.55 million and $12.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -57.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 308.35%. The 2023 estimates are for AbCellera Biologics Inc earnings to decrease by -190.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.19% of AbCellera Biologics Inc shares while 44.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.98%. There are 44.51% institutions holding the AbCellera Biologics Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 26.36 million ABCL shares worth $170.32 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.69% or 16.45 million shares worth $106.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. With 5.48 million shares estimated at $35.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $18.55 million.