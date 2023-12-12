3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.77 million 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $5.94 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $792.57M. DDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.3% off its 52-week high of $12.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 41.08% up since then. When we look at 3D Systems Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DDD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 3D Systems Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.22 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.73%, with the 5-day performance at 3.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) is 43.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.90, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DDD’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.66% for it to hit the projected low.

3D Systems Corp. (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 3D Systems Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.12% over the past 6 months, a 43.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 3D Systems Corp. will rise 83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.46 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that 3D Systems Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $119.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.73 million and $128.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.21%. The 2023 estimates are for 3D Systems Corp. earnings to increase by 31.83%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of 3D Systems Corp. shares while 65.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.72%. There are 65.93% institutions holding the 3D Systems Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.29% of the shares, roughly 21.75 million DDD shares worth $215.96 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.41% or 13.9 million shares worth $138.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. With 9.02 million shares estimated at $44.28 million under it, the former controlled 6.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held about 3.75% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $43.55 million.