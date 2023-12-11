WKHS Stock Forecast 2023: Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Remains Strong With -143.9% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.86 million Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.70. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $107.50M. WKHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -534.15% off its 52-week high of $2.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 14.63% up since then. When we look at Workhorse Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.58 million.

Analysts gave the Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended WKHS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Instantly WKHS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4390 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.89%, with the 5-day performance at 5.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) is 2.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WKHS’s forecast low is $0.50 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Workhorse Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.78% over the past 6 months, a 36.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.01%. The 2023 estimates are for Workhorse Group Inc earnings to increase by 37.30%.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.07% of Workhorse Group Inc shares while 20.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.38%. There are 20.72% institutions holding the Workhorse Group Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.76% of the shares, roughly 12.15 million WKHS shares worth $10.59 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.39% or 9.26 million shares worth $8.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.93 million shares estimated at $3.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 4.8 million shares worth around $4.19 million.