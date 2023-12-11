Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WIMI) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 2.27 million Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at $0.1 or 14.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.32M. WIMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -131.25% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.03K.

Analysts gave the Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WIMI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc..

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Instantly WIMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9099 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 14.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.12%, with the 5-day performance at 19.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 33.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WIMI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -775.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -775.0% for it to hit the projected low.

WIMI Dividends

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR shares while 16.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.56%. There are 16.56% institutions holding the Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million WIMI shares worth $0.38 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. With 28988.0 shares estimated at $26668.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 27292.0 shares worth around $31931.0.