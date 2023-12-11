Will Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 3.78 million Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.88 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.37B. TLRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -97.87% off its 52-week high of $3.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 20.21% up since then. When we look at Tilray Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.33 million.

Analysts gave the Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.47. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended TLRY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.11%, with the 5-day performance at -8.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 13.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 120.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TLRY’s forecast low is $2.00 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tilray Brands Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.57% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.57%. The 2023 estimates are for Tilray Brands Inc earnings to increase by 91.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 08 and January 12.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.39% of Tilray Brands Inc shares while 14.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.35%. There are 14.15% institutions holding the Tilray Brands Inc stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.04% of the shares, roughly 7.6 million TLRY shares worth $19.22 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 3.82 million shares worth $5.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 7.98 million shares estimated at $12.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $5.72 million.