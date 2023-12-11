Why To Invest In YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.99 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.68B. YPF’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.3% off its 52-week high of $18.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.20, which suggests the last value was 57.62% up since then. When we look at YPF ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Analysts gave the YPF ADR (YPF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended YPF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. YPF ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $First Trust Intermediate Durati.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.33 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 84.82%, with the 5-day performance at 5.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) is 70.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.31, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YPF’s forecast low is $8.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.91% for it to hit the projected low.

YPF ADR (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the YPF ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.09% over the past 6 months, a -15.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.64%. The 2023 estimates are for YPF ADR earnings to decrease by -47.51%.

YPF Dividends

YPF ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF ADR shares while 50.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.00%. There are 50.00% institutions holding the YPF ADR stock share, with Helikon Investments Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million YPF shares worth $148.58 million.

Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 3.15 million shares worth $46.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Causeway Emerging Markets Fund and SCM Tr-ICON Natural Resources & Infrastructure Fd. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $4.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SCM Tr-ICON Natural Resources & Infrastructure Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $5.21 million.