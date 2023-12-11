Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $4.67 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $369.27M. WBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -247.34% off its 52-week high of $6.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 34.04% up since then. When we look at Wallbox N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.79K.

Analysts gave the Wallbox N.V (WBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WBX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wallbox N.V’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Instantly WBX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0600 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -5.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.49%, with the 5-day performance at 20.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) is 42.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WBX’s forecast low is $1.64 with $4.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Wallbox N.V (WBX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 114.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.57 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Wallbox N.V earnings to decrease by -73.62%.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.