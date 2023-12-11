The Most Interesting Shares Today: Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX)

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $1.49 changed hands at $0.08 or 5.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $223.60M. HRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.86% off its 52-week high of $3.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 66.44% up since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Analysts gave the Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HRTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.40%, with the 5-day performance at 12.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 107.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HRTX’s forecast low is $2.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -504.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heron Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.16% over the past 6 months, a 46.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.46%. The 2023 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 44.76%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.50% per year.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of Heron Therapeutics Inc shares while 80.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.19%. There are 80.50% institutions holding the Heron Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 11.75 million HRTX shares worth $13.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.95% or 8.38 million shares worth $9.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $4.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $4.18 million.