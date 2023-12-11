The Most Interesting Shares Today: Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL)

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $4.36 changed hands at $0.28 or 6.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $758.38M. AUTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.78% off its 52-week high of $4.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 63.3% up since then. When we look at Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 636.59K.

Instantly AUTL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.48 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 6.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 129.47%, with the 5-day performance at 4.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 17.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.92% over the past 6 months, a 36.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR will fall -8.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -69.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $750k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.83 million and $1.29 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -92.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR earnings to increase by 36.76%.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02. The 45.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 45.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.45% of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares while 81.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.13%. There are 81.60% institutions holding the Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stock share, with Syncona Portfolio Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.29% of the shares, roughly 21.35 million AUTL shares worth $50.81 million.

Blackstone Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.79% or 20.49 million shares worth $48.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $2.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.57 million.