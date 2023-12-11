TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.59 million TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.10 changed hands at -$0.62 or -3.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.29B. TGTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.23% off its 52-week high of $35.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.46, which suggests the last value was 57.22% up since then. When we look at TG Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.60 million.

Analysts gave the TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.56. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TGTX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.99 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.68%, with the 5-day performance at 4.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 48.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TGTX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -171.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.26% for it to hit the projected low.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TG Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.35% over the past 6 months, a 101.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.17%. The 2023 estimates are for TG Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 96.50%.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.61% of TG Therapeutics Inc shares while 60.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.30%. There are 60.60% institutions holding the TG Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.91% of the shares, roughly 13.46 million TGTX shares worth $334.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 9.92 million shares worth $246.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.28 million shares estimated at $106.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $86.22 million.