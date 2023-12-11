Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -579.61 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 2.68 million Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.29M. LLAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -234.95% off its 52-week high of $3.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 39.81% up since then. When we look at Terran Orbital Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Analysts gave the Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.81%, with the 5-day performance at 24.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is 25.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LLAP’s forecast low is $1.60 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -579.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Terran Orbital Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.43% over the past 6 months, a 33.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Terran Orbital Corp earnings to increase by 29.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.00% per year.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.94% of Terran Orbital Corp shares while 41.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.93%. There are 41.98% institutions holding the Terran Orbital Corp stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 15.32 million LLAP shares worth $22.99 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.82% or 13.48 million shares worth $20.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $3.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $2.55 million.