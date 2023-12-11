TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 20.38 million TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s per share price at $1.83 changed hands at $0.22 or 13.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $440.87M. WULF’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.77% off its 52-week high of $4.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 70.49% up since then. When we look at TeraWulf Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.58 million.

Analysts gave the TeraWulf Inc (WULF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WULF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TeraWulf Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 13.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 174.94%, with the 5-day performance at 33.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) is 87.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WULF’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.93% for it to hit the projected low.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TeraWulf Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.59% over the past 6 months, a 61.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TeraWulf Inc will rise 84.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 354.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.46 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that TeraWulf Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $27.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.57 million and $11.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 134.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 135.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.73%. The 2023 estimates are for TeraWulf Inc earnings to increase by 62.01%.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.