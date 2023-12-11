Stock Performance And Forecast For TransCode Therapeutics Inc

In the last trading session, 1.0 million TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.17M. RNAZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -10090.48% off its 52-week high of $21.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.08 million.

Analysts gave the TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RNAZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2400 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.47%, with the 5-day performance at -5.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -46.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNAZ’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1328.57% for it to hit the projected low.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TransCode Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.59% over the past 6 months, a 79.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TransCode Therapeutics Inc will rise 95.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for TransCode Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 79.37%.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares while 12.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.39%. There are 12.19% institutions holding the TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.30% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million RNAZ shares worth $0.43 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 13662.0 shares worth $31422.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2629.0 shares estimated at $11041.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 851.0 shares worth around $3574.0.