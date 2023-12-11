SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.33 million SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $31.50 changed hands at $1.0 or 3.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.97B. SWTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.44% off its 52-week high of $34.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.00, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 974.92K.

Analysts gave the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.14. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SWTX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.28.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Instantly SWTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.28 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 3.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.11%, with the 5-day performance at -1.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) is 43.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWTX’s forecast low is $41.00 with $73.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -131.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.16% for it to hit the projected low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.60% over the past 6 months, a 1.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc will fall -9.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.40% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.19 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -117.36%. The 2023 estimates are for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 1.91%.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.79% of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares while 99.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.86%. There are 99.01% institutions holding the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 9.38 million SWTX shares worth $245.9 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 4.9 million shares worth $128.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.63 million shares estimated at $74.04 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.24% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $57.19 million.