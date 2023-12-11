Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $1.54 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.11M. ANY’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.42% off its 52-week high of $3.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 62.99% up since then. When we look at Sphere 3D Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 967.49K.

Analysts gave the Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sphere 3D Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 92.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.15%, with the 5-day performance at 92.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) is 54.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANY’s forecast low is $70.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4445.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4445.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 61.34%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.25% of Sphere 3D Corp shares while 0.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.90%. There are 0.87% institutions holding the Sphere 3D Corp stock share, with Group One Trading, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 14017.0 ANY shares worth $27192.0.

Horan Securities, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 4413.0 shares worth $8561.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. With 11950.0 shares estimated at $29277.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 9509.0 shares worth around $23297.0.