Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 7.02 million Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.53. With the company’s per share price at $0.05 changed hands at $0.0 or -7.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.05M. SIDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -3240.0% off its 52-week high of $1.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05. When we look at Sidus Space Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Analysts gave the Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SIDU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sidus Space Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0696 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -7.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.41%, with the 5-day performance at -5.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -47.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIDU’s forecast low is $0.65 with $0.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1200.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1200.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sidus Space Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.9 million and $2.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.10%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Sidus Space Inc shares while 4.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.09%. There are 4.02% institutions holding the Sidus Space Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.04% of the shares, roughly 6.41 million SIDU shares worth $1.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 0.55 million shares worth $99697.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $90459.0 under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $23605.0.