SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 4.0 million SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at $0.08 or 16.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.59M. ICU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1032.14% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 71.43% up since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.66 million.

Analysts gave the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5850 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 16.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.34%, with the 5-day performance at 2.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is -16.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICU’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

The 2023 estimates are for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp earnings to increase by 58.93%.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.81% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares while 4.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.09%. There are 4.09% institutions holding the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million ICU shares worth $0.18 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 55375.0 shares worth $28795.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 12405.0 shares estimated at $6450.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 9979.0 shares worth around $5189.0.