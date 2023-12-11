RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $18.97 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.00 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.01B. RLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.0% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 30.5% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61 million.

Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.15 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.04%, with the 5-day performance at -6.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 21.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RLX’s forecast low is $18.97 with $18.97 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -848.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -848.5% for it to hit the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -73.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.17 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RLX Technology Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $74.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.86 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -70.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.71% per year.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 12.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares while 27.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.74%. There are 27.93% institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc ADR stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 3.82% of the shares, roughly 60.07 million RLX shares worth $120.44 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.06% or 48.04 million shares worth $96.32 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.32 million shares estimated at $22.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $22.33 million.