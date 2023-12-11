Performance Report And Forecasts For Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR)

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.86 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.46B. SABR’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.18% off its 52-week high of $7.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.99, which suggests the last value was 22.54% up since then. When we look at Sabre Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Analysts gave the Sabre Corp (SABR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SABR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Sabre Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.97 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is 18.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SABR’s forecast low is $3.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sabre Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.08% over the past 6 months, a 52.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sabre Corp will rise 63.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 122.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $691.77 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sabre Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $787.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $631.18 million and $742.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sabre Corp earnings to increase by 53.98%.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19. The 0.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.86% of Sabre Corp shares while 88.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.54%. There are 88.85% institutions holding the Sabre Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.39% of the shares, roughly 51.15 million SABR shares worth $163.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.91% or 36.25 million shares worth $115.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.44 million shares estimated at $100.75 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 10.31 million shares worth around $32.88 million.