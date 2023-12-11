Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 2.41 million Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.77 changed hands at -$0.19 or -3.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.08B. PTON’s current price is a discount, trading about -209.01% off its 52-week high of $17.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.28, which suggests the last value was 25.82% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.65 million.

Analysts gave the Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.84. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended PTON as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.40 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.33%, with the 5-day performance at -8.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is 29.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTON’s forecast low is $3.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -246.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.39% over the past 6 months, a 56.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -20.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc will rise 46.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $734.73 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $753.48 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -85.03%. The 2023 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc earnings to increase by 60.61%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 05.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Peloton Interactive Inc shares while 89.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.17%. There are 89.49% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 29.36 million PTON shares worth $225.74 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 29.21 million shares worth $224.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.32 million shares estimated at $140.87 million under it, the former controlled 5.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 9.69 million shares worth around $74.52 million.