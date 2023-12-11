Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 72.8 million Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.70 changing hands around $0.4 or 131.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.50M. KTTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.43% off its 52-week high of $0.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 58.57% up since then. When we look at Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.27K.

Analysts gave the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KTTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Instantly KTTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 124.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 131.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.45%, with the 5-day performance at 124.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) is 85.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35740.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KTTA’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,233.30% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $200k.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 13.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.51% of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp shares while 1.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.71%. There are 1.23% institutions holding the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million KTTA shares worth $59293.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 98248.0 shares worth $48141.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $59293.0 under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 83060.0 shares worth around $29071.0.