Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -128.92% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.30 changed hands at -$0.29 or -3.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.22B. PACB’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.3% off its 52-week high of $14.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.74, which suggests the last value was 30.84% up since then. When we look at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 million.

Analysts gave the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.58. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PACB as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Instantly PACB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.83 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.47%, with the 5-day performance at -6.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) is 27.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PACB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.20% over the past 6 months, a 15.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc will rise 24.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.81 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $54.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.35 million and $34.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 104.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.97%. The 2023 estimates are for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc earnings to increase by 16.09%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.00% per year.