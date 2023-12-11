Nogin Inc (NASDAQ: NOGN) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.03 or 16.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.75M. NOGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -12181.25% off its 52-week high of $19.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Nogin Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 913.81K.

Analysts gave the Nogin Inc (NOGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NOGN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nogin Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Instantly NOGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2200 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 16.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.99%, with the 5-day performance at -29.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) is -51.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOGN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -525.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -525.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Nogin Inc (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nogin Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.17% over the past 6 months, a 84.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nogin Inc will rise 88.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nogin Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $12.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.95 million and $16.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -54.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nogin Inc earnings to increase by 80.56%.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.68% of Nogin Inc shares while 21.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.78%. There are 21.71% institutions holding the Nogin Inc stock share, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.97% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million NOGN shares worth $0.72 million.

Luminus Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.48% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 11264.0 shares estimated at $10588.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 691.0 shares worth around $1057.0.