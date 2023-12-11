NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 27.54 million NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 changing hands around $0.39 or 92.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.84M. NXTP’s current price is a discount, trading about -443.21% off its 52-week high of $4.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 69.14% up since then. When we look at NextPlay Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 305.26K.

Analysts gave the NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NXTP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NextPlay Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Instantly NXTP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 58.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9501 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 92.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.62%, with the 5-day performance at 58.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) is 37.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56240.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NXTP’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2369.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2369.14% for it to hit the projected low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.36 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 59.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.82%.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 16 and January 22.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.86% of NextPlay Technologies Inc shares while 5.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.98%. There are 5.47% institutions holding the NextPlay Technologies Inc stock share, with Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.61% of the shares, roughly 95953.0 NXTP shares worth $84246.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 37679.0 shares worth $44084.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 28329.0 shares estimated at $33144.0 under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 18477.0 shares worth around $22172.0.