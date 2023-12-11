Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -3449900.0% Downside

In the last trading session, 65.99 million Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.14M. MULN’s last price was a discount, traded about -71526.67% off its 52-week high of $107.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15. When we look at Mullen Automotive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 61.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.66 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2121 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -5.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.77%, with the 5-day performance at -9.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) is -39.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mullen Automotive Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $37.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 152.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.07%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 11 and January 15.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.46% of Mullen Automotive Inc shares while 16.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.66%. There are 16.82% institutions holding the Mullen Automotive Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million MULN shares worth $0.34 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 98891.0 shares worth around $95855.0.