Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.69 changing hands around $1.64 or 23.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.19B. MOR’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.23% off its 52-week high of $8.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 63.52% up since then. When we look at Morphosys AG ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 708.71K.

Analysts gave the Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.83. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MOR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Morphosys AG ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

Instantly MOR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.41 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 23.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 142.74%, with the 5-day performance at 20.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) is 10.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MOR’s forecast low is $2.69 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Morphosys AG ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.02% over the past 6 months, a -104.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Morphosys AG ADR will fall -119.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.59 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Morphosys AG ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $59.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $88.31 million and $67.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.32%. The 2023 estimates are for Morphosys AG ADR earnings to decrease by -76.54%.

MOR Dividends

Morphosys AG ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Morphosys AG ADR shares while 9.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.74%. There are 9.74% institutions holding the Morphosys AG ADR stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.67% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million MOR shares worth $57.97 million.

Logos Global Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 1.2 million shares worth $8.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $16.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $11.61 million.