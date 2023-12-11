MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.03% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.56 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.18B. MNSO’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.97% off its 52-week high of $29.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.38, which suggests the last value was 46.93% up since then. When we look at MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNSO as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.85 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.25%, with the 5-day performance at -5.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) is -24.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $221.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MNSO’s forecast low is $192.62 with $239.23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1123.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -884.76% for it to hit the projected low.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.63% over the past 6 months, a 43.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR will rise 47.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $513.75 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $509.65 million.

The 2023 estimates are for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 34.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.70% per year.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01. The 2.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.51. It is important to note, however, that the 2.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares while 21.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.00%. There are 21.78% institutions holding the MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.36% of the shares, roughly 13.76 million MNSO shares worth $233.8 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.04% or 6.44 million shares worth $109.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.2 million shares estimated at $25.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $24.11 million.