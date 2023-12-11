Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR) Shares Are Up 36.93% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.64 changing hands around $0.43 or 13.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.37M. MRKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -165.93% off its 52-week high of $9.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 81.59% up since then. When we look at Marker Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.23K.

Analysts gave the Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MRKR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marker Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Instantly MRKR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.80 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 13.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.93%, with the 5-day performance at 29.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR) is 22.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRKR’s forecast low is $40.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -998.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -998.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.19% of Marker Therapeutics Inc shares while 22.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.72%. There are 22.58% institutions holding the Marker Therapeutics Inc stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.16% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million MRKR shares worth $3.32 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.57% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 87137.0 shares estimated at $0.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 75950.0 shares worth around $0.24 million.