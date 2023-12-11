LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 0.81 million LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at $0.04 or 11.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.97M. LMFA’s last price was a discount, traded about -335.29% off its 52-week high of $1.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 20.59% up since then. When we look at LM Funding America Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 485.14K.

Analysts gave the LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LMFA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LM Funding America Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4099 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 11.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.59%, with the 5-day performance at 5.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) is -19.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMFA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 528.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LM Funding America Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $234k and $188k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,265.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,768.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.52%. The 2023 estimates are for LM Funding America Inc earnings to increase by 25.56%.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.84% of LM Funding America Inc shares while 15.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.72%. There are 15.61% institutions holding the LM Funding America Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million LMFA shares worth $0.13 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 99032.0 shares worth $69332.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $49174.0 under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 99032.0 shares worth around $69332.0.