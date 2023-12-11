Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch KYMR Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.79 million Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $23.00 changed hands at -$0.68 or -2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. KYMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.26% off its 52-week high of $39.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.60, which suggests the last value was 58.26% up since then. When we look at Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 713.77K.

Analysts gave the Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.53. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended KYMR as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Instantly KYMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.19 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.85%, with the 5-day performance at 10.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 44.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KYMR’s forecast low is $16.00 with $93.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -304.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kymera Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.10% over the past 6 months, a 8.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kymera Therapeutics Inc will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.63 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $15.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.14 million and $9.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 170.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.21%. The 2023 estimates are for Kymera Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 11.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.90% per year.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares while 107.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.95%. There are 107.34% institutions holding the Kymera Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.57% of the shares, roughly 5.86 million KYMR shares worth $134.68 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.04% or 5.01 million shares worth $115.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $61.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $34.47 million.