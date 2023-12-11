Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.74. With the company’s per share price at $3.68 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $370.28M. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.32% off its 52-week high of $5.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 39.67% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JMIA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.95 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.64%, with the 5-day performance at -0.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is 34.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -22.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JMIA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 18.48% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $44.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.49%. The 2023 estimates are for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR earnings to increase by 57.01%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares while 17.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.05%. There are 17.05% institutions holding the Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 9.37 million JMIA shares worth $32.03 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.38% or 1.4 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $18.76 million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $2.18 million.