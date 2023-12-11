Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.01 million Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.91M. JSPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -645.1% off its 52-week high of $3.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 372.37K.

Analysts gave the Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JSPR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Instantly JSPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.61%, with the 5-day performance at -18.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) is -36.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JSPR’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1468.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -880.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jasper Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.52% over the past 6 months, a 39.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jasper Therapeutics Inc will rise 55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Jasper Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 40.06%.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.23% of Jasper Therapeutics Inc shares while 84.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.92%. There are 84.36% institutions holding the Jasper Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Velan Capital Investment Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.13% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million JSPR shares worth $15.37 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 9.9 million shares worth $13.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $3.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $2.17 million.