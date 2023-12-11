Is Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 7.83 million Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s per share price at $0.64 changed hands at -$0.15 or -18.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $136.11M. VLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -517.19% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was -21.88% down since then. When we look at Velo3D Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the Velo3D Inc (VLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VLD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Velo3D Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Instantly VLD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -18.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.30%, with the 5-day performance at -35.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is -48.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLD’s forecast low is $1.48 with $2.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -228.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -131.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Velo3D Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Velo3D Inc earnings to decrease by -13.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.00% per year.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 06.