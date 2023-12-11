Is Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.65 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.95M. DCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -947.62% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 23.81% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Analysts gave the Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DCFC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2350 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.62%, with the 5-day performance at 18.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 3.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DCFC’s forecast low is $0.40 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tritium DCFC Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.56% over the past 6 months, a 47.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 82.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $337.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tritium DCFC Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $53.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.54 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 82.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.09%. The 2023 estimates are for Tritium DCFC Limited earnings to increase by 57.05%.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 21.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.76% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares while 12.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.12%. There are 12.67% institutions holding the Tritium DCFC Limited stock share, with Varley Holdings Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 15.67 million DCFC shares worth $26.32 million.

Riverstone Holdings Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 7.54 million shares worth $8.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $2.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million.