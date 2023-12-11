Is Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.13 changing hands around $0.0 or -4.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.63M. STBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -3330.77% off its 52-week high of $4.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Starbox Group Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.74K.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Instantly STBX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -44.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2430 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -4.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.42%, with the 5-day performance at -44.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) is -63.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15420.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.57% of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd shares while 0.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.69%. There are 0.45% institutions holding the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million STBX shares worth $0.4 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 72377.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Amplify International Online Retail ETF. With 17852.0 shares estimated at $51770.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify International Online Retail ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 17672.0 shares worth around $68390.0.