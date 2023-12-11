Is Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.99 million Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.02 or -8.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.47M. SNOA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1388.89% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 810.01K.

Analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNOA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -8.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.86%, with the 5-day performance at 3.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 5.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 75880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNOA’s forecast low is $3.25 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1705.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1705.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -87.09% over the past 6 months, a 18.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.76 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.94 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.36%. The 2023 estimates are for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 18.51%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 0.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.94%. There are 0.92% institutions holding the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 52042.0 SNOA shares worth $55684.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 36214.0 shares worth $38748.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 29083.0 shares estimated at $28210.0 under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 4975.0 shares worth around $4825.0.