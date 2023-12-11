Is RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.95 changed hands at -$2.16 or -6.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.00B. RNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.37% off its 52-week high of $49.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.08, which suggests the last value was 21.5% up since then. When we look at RingCentral Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the RingCentral Inc. (RNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.96. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended RNG as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Instantly RNG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.57 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -6.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.73%, with the 5-day performance at -0.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is 19.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RNG’s forecast low is $32.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.16% for it to hit the projected low.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RingCentral Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.07% over the past 6 months, a 60.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -178.50%. The 2023 estimates are for RingCentral Inc. earnings to increase by 60.49%.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.60% of RingCentral Inc. shares while 98.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.95%. There are 98.35% institutions holding the RingCentral Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.61% of the shares, roughly 12.38 million RNG shares worth $405.21 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.23% or 9.52 million shares worth $311.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 5.56 million shares estimated at $182.06 million under it, the former controlled 6.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 4.25% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $118.02 million.