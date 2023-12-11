Is IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 4.05 million IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.02 changed hands at -$0.67 or -4.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.66B. IONQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.9% off its 52-week high of $21.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 76.65% up since then. When we look at IonQ Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.01 million.

Analysts gave the IonQ Inc (IONQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IONQ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IonQ Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Assure Holdings Corp.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.00 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 277.25%, with the 5-day performance at -5.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) is 15.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IONQ’s forecast low is $12.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.83% for it to hit the projected low.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IonQ Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.48% over the past 6 months, a 17.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%.