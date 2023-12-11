Is Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $6.47 changed hands at $0.49 or 8.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $400.36M. CMPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.8% off its 52-week high of $11.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.01, which suggests the last value was 22.57% up since then. When we look at Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 452.18K.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Instantly CMPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.82 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 8.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.43%, with the 5-day performance at 6.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 16.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.56 days.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Pathways Plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.47% over the past 6 months, a -3.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Compass Pathways Plc ADR earnings to increase by 1.16%.

CMPS Dividends

Compass Pathways Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.58% of Compass Pathways Plc ADR shares while 36.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.13%. There are 36.81% institutions holding the Compass Pathways Plc ADR stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million CMPS shares worth $18.0 million.

AGF Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.62% or 1.2 million shares worth $9.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 2.41 million shares estimated at $17.84 million under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $2.31 million.